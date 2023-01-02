Will Tina Datta be seen in a Swastik Productions show? Details Inside

MUMBAI : Tina Datta, who gained fame with her show Uttaran, is reportedly set to move into the Bigg Boss house this season. Tina Datta is well-known in the television industry and has appeared in a range of projects, including Dayan and Koi Aane Ko Hai.

Dutta has had quite an illustrious career in the telly world. While the actress has some bouts with controversies and scandals, she is very popular amongst the audiences.

Tina was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss house and even though viewers were earlier skeptical of Tina and how she would perform, she has come out looking like a strong player that people in the house did consider as her competition.

Bigg Boss 16 has brought a lot of work and projects for the contestants, with many getting big opportunities, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got a part of LSD 2, whereas Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary might just be the next big Bollywood heroine, with movie offers pouring her way.

Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig, landed colors show as well and now it looks like Tina Datta might be signing on a major project as well.

Tina Datta is quite active on Instagram and often takes to it to share sneaks peeks and happenings from her life on the platform. After coming out of the house she has been really active but it was one post of hers, with Siddharth Kumar Tewary who is the head and founder of Swastik Productions, one of the biggest production companies, that has people believing that Tina will soon be seen in a new Swastik Productions show but it could also just be a friends meetup. Check out the photo gere:

Rumours were also swrirling that Tina will be a part of Colors Durga Aur Charu but nothing has been confirmed as of yet and the leads of the show have already been locked.

Talking about Bigg Boss. Over time the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and some very iconic winners. In the last 15 years, a lot has changed for the show and how the game is played. For the first couple of years, there really was no playbook of how to and who could win the game and the show offered the viewers a new concept every time.

For quite a few weeks the whole show became about Tina and her equation with Shalin, with Tina getting blamed for many things but in the end the relationship ended on the show itself. Tina will be back to film the finale episode for sure.

