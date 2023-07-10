Will Vaibhav Gupta’s rendition of ‘Lagan Lagi’ help him secure a spot in the ‘Top 15’ of Indian Idol Season 14?

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, Indian Idol, has emerged as a national platform for aspiring singers to prove their mettle. The show features unparalleled talent with voices that hold the power to evoke a gamut of emotions. The stakes are higher than ever in Season 14, as Indian Idol is synonymous to being ‘music ka sabse bada gharana,’ and esteemed judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani embark on a journey to discover India’s finest singing talents. This weekend, the iconic playback and classical singer Kavita Krishnamurthy will bring her musical brilliance to the theatre round as a guest judge.

Among the multitude of contestants who impressed the judges with their melodies was contestant Vaibhav Gupta, whose journey deeply resonated with the judges. Hailing from Kanpur, Vaibhav, a grocery shop owner, discovered his passion for singing in the cherished memories of his late mother. Despite the early loss, he continued his musical pursuit, dedicated to fulfilling his mother’s unfulfilled dreams. With his father’s support, he chose to come on the grand stage of Indian Idol, not only to showcase his singing prowess but also to fulfil his father’s aspirations. Owning the stage, Vaibhav mesmerized the judges with his heartwarming rendition of ‘Lagan Lagi’ from the film ‘Tere Naam’.

Impressed by his remarkable vocal range, Guest Judge Kavita Krishnamurthy says, “You are bound to make your father incredibly proud one day. I must admit, your voice is vast like an ocean. I wondered how you would manage the low notes, given that the song is not at all easy to render. But to my pleasant surprise, your rendition, even in the lower notes, was exquisite. While your high notes are phenomenal, your attempt to ace the lower notes was truly commendable.”

Vishal Dadlani echoed Kavita Krishnamurthy’s sentiment and called Vaibhav an “incredible singer.”

But is this enough to secure him a spot in the Top 15?

