Will Vanraj and Anupamaa get separated?

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" has shown both the rosy and ugly side of a relationship. While Vanraj is having the best time of his life with Kavya, he is trying to break his wife Anupamaa so that she leaves their house. But when Babuji said that he will make Anupamaa the owner of the house, Vanraj's male ego couldn't bear it, and he decides to leave the house. But let's not forget that Vanraj is cunning as a fox, he uses this opportunity to blackmail Baa. He convinces her to speak to Anupamaa for reconciliation, but Anupamaa refuses. On hearing this Vanraj says he will leave the house and is going to marry Kavya.

Anupamaa, who is not ready to compromise on her dignity and self-respect, takes a strong stand for herself then and tells Vanraj that if he wants to divorce her, he can send the papers, and she will sign it.

How will Vanraj react to Anupamaa's stand? Will he send her the divorce papers and will he marry Kavya or is it just his trick to trouble Anupamaa some more. All this and much more will be revealed in the upcoming episode of "Anupamaa", so don't forget to watch your favourite show at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Shekhar Shukla, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne, Tassnim Sheikh, Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, and Anagha Bhosale.