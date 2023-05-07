Will Yuvika be able to prove her capability as she strikes an important deal at the Mahajan office in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Vanshaj continues to engage viewers with a gripping narrative that combines elements of family conflicts, political intrigue, and intricate relationships within a wealthy business clan. As the story progresses, Yuvika (portrayed by Anjali Tatrari), a determined Mahajan, attempts to prove her mettle as a deserving Mahajan as she embarks on creating a place for herself at the office. However, each step she takes will present a fresh obstacle. It will be fascinating to witness how Yuvika confronts the upcoming challenges that arise during an important deal that she has closed.

In order to find out the truth, Yuvika has to overcome many obstacles, the biggest one being DJ’s constant loathing. When DJ (Mahir Pandhi) sees Yuvika step foot into the office, he decides to make it difficult for her to settle in her by giving her menial tasks. But Yuvika’s silver lining lies in Mr. Sengupta, who strikes a deal with her for the most sought-after contract that everyone at the Mahajan office has been trying to seal.

Will Yuvika’s talent help her shine in Mahajan family business?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, "Yuvika's journey in the Mahajan office is going to be a challenge. She will have to win over many people in order to prove herself as a capable employee. As she surpasses these obstacles, Yuvika’s grit and resilience will grow stronger. While she is taking small steps to find her ground, she will have to take bigger leaps as she evolves. Her fight against DJ and his constant remarks is going to create friction amongst both, but I look forward to their journey.”

Mahir Pandhi, who plays the character of DJ, said, “DJ's dislike for Yuvika has fueled an intense dynamic in the Mahajan office. He takes every chance to demean her, assigning her tasks beneath her capabilities. His entitlement may grant him confidence, however, as Yuvika starts working at the office, the situation seems to worsen. The upcoming storyline will present gripping episodes, and viewers will witness the clash of ideas and ambitions in this journey ahead.”

Tune in to Sony SAB's Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM