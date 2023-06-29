Will Yuvika join the Mahajan office and solve the mystery behind her father’s scandal?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 10:00
Mahajan

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Vanshaj continues to captivate viewers with an engaging story, blending elements of family drama, political intrigue, and the interpersonal dynamics of a wealthy business family. As the story unfolds, Yuvika (played by Anjali Tatrari), a young and ambitious member of the Mahajan family, sets her sights on joining the family office as an employee. She faces upright opposition from Shobhana (Kavita Kapoor), who is against the women from the Mahajan family working. 

In the upcoming episode, seizing the right moment, Yuvika approaches the Mahajan patriarch Bhanupratap (Puneet Issar) and express her desire to work in the family office. However, her proposition is met with strong objections from Shobana and Dhanraj, who firmly believe that it goes against the moral values of the Mahajan family for women to engage in professional work. Undeterred by the resistance she faces within her own family, Yuvika decides to seek support from Vidur (Aliraza Namdar), the right-hand man of the Mahajans. To her disappointment, Vidur informs her that he cannot assist her in convincing Dadababu (Bhanupratap) to grant her a job. Feeling disheartened, Yuvika prepares to leave, but not before receiving valuable advice from Neil (Mohit Kumar). He suggests that instead of relying on others for help, Yuvika should explore her own potential and find a way to achieve her aspirations independently. Inspired by his words, Yuvika leaves Vidur's house with a newfound determination to pave her own path to success.

Will Yuvika be successful in joining the family business of the Mahajans?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, "Yuvika is a full of strength and determination and decides to challenge the norms of the Mahajan household. In the upcoming story, viewers will see her resilience and ambition as she strives to carve her own path in the family business. Yuvika's story reminds us that sometimes, the greatest support we can find is within ourselves. I hope viewers are inspired by her journey and find the courage to pursue their own dreams, just as Yuvika does.”

Tune in to Sony SAB's Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM

Sony Sab Vanshaj Mahajan family Anjali Tatrari Shobhana Kavita Kapoor Mohit Kumar Neil Bhanupratap Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Will Yuvika join the Mahajan office and solve the mystery behind her father’s scandal?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Vanshaj continues to captivate viewers with an engaging story, blending elements of family drama,...
Whoa! Is Prabhas taking home a Rs 150 crore paycheque for Project K? THIS is how much Deepika will be getting
MUMBAI:Project K is one film that has been in the news for a long time ever since it was announced. The film has been...
What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals when Anurag Kashyap scolded him during Gangs of Wasseypur's first day of shoot, says “I couldn't sleep all night”
MUMBAI :Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi Film industry and the OTT space. His film...
Titli: Amazing! Titli drowns in water, Garv comes to the rescue
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Is Starplus giving a last chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Deets inside!
MUMBAI: Starplus's most loved show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' has always collected immense love from the audience....
Anupamaa: Tit For Tat!Pakhi tells Anuj how Barkha did not help out in Anupama’s party
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Project K
Whoa! Is Prabhas taking home a Rs 150 crore paycheque for Project K? THIS is how much Deepika will be getting
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jodi Sai
Is Starplus giving a last chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Deets inside!
Ramanand Sagar
Watch the most revered divine Saga - Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' on Shemaroo TV!
Syed Raza Ahmed
While Ashi Singh continues as Sumeet, Syed Raza Ahmed to play the main lead in Zee TV’s Meet!
Paras Arora
Paras Arora aka Veer from Sab TV show Dil Diyaan Gallaan, "However, there is always a twist when least expected"
Munawar Faruqui
What! When Munawar Faruqui spoke about being beaten up in jail, “they beat you for random reasons”
sure to make your jaws drop
Whoa! From a stunning Mini Cooper S Convertible to a sleek Harley Davidson bike, Karan Kundrra’s impressive automobile collection is sure to make your jaws drop