Winner of MTV Splitsvilla X2 Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal’s JOURNEY on the show

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an extremely successful run as the contestants made a rage with each episode and the drama and twists escalated with each every episode.

Priyamvada Kant-Shrey Mittal won the title against and Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer. Well the winners of the show had a bumpy ride on the show. Priyamvada and Shrey started the show with different partners but eventually found the connection with each other.

Shrey chose Jinal Sharma post his first interactions with the female contestants while Priyamvada chose to play with Ankush Rampal initially. While Ankush felt his connection with Aahna Sharma, Priyamvada opted to play with Uday Singh. However, later Priyamvada tried his luck with Piyush Sharma but things didn’t seem to work well. She was in the game but did not feel the connection with anyone accept for Shrey but because Shrey opted to play with Jinal who happened to be Priyamvada’s friend, she backed out.

But, as they say, if you really like someone, the universe conspires to unite you with that person, Shrey and Priyamvada finally decided to give their connection a chance and got back together in the show. After their alliance, there was sheer romance and love in the air for the duo. Also, they took the competition way too seriously and won a couple of tasks against very strong contestants eventually to be announced as the winners of MTV Splitsvilla X2.

