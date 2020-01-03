WinnerSID trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep trending him on social media. The actor is famous for all the wrong reasons, from being known for his high temper to his fights with Asim and Rashmi in the house.

#WinnerSid is trending on Twitter on number 1 position in India, and Shukla’s fans and followers have been tweeting about the actor and are rooting for him to win the show. And joining the crowd is none other than Kamya Punjabi.

Kamya is a hardcore follower of Bigg Boss Season 13, and recently, the TV actress was seen visiting the BB 13 house and she gave her valuable inputs to her friend locked in the house.

Kamya had earlier supported Sidharth Shukla by tweeting about the fight between Sidharth and Rashami over the former’s ‘Aisi Ladki’ comment. And now, Punjabi has gone ahead and declared Sid the winner of the Bigg Boss 13 show.

Sidharth fans want their favourite contestant to win the trophy of BB 13. Fans of Sid have flooded the twitter timeline and are eagerly waiting to see Sidharth win this season in February.

Have a look.