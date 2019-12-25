News

Winter feels: Actors share what they love about Delhi winters

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Dec 2019 05:30 PM

MUMBAI: It's that time of the year when we pull out those swanky jackets and thick pullovers. Yes, winter is finally here! Actors share what they love about Delhi winters!

Shivin Narang: For me, winters are synonymous with Delhi. I make sure during winters to spend time in Delhi. Since childhood, being a Delhite, I used to be really excited about winters and winter clothes. In Mumbai, the weather is usually the same, but in Delhi, we can experience true winters. I remember eating aloo tikki and fish tikka from Karol Bagh and prasad from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Vijayendra Kumeria: Indeed, Delhi winters are lovely. Last winter, I was in Delhi to attend a wedding. I enjoyed the weather and the food to the fullest. My favorite food in Delhi is chole bhature and tikki. Winters is my favourite season, as I feel very energetic and fresh even after working the entire day. In winter, I love to wear jackets and sweatshirts and I think it's the best season to dress up and look good.

Sahil Khattar: Delhi winters are amazing. I am from Chandigarh but we used to visit Delhi all the time in the winters. My father's sister stays in Delhi, so we used to visit her. I remember in winter, we used to sleep with two blankets and many jackets. The best thing about Delhi winters is the food for sure. It's simply amazing...parathas, veg shammi kabab, momos, and my constant favorite food, chole bhature. These are my constants in Delhi. I love to wear a lot of layers in winters and prefer this to a very thick sweater or jacket.  

Jasmin Bhasin: I remember wearing boots and long coats in Delhi winters. It is really chilly and I would only feel comfortable in this. In the evenings, we used to go to a famous Maggi spot and eat hot Maggi. There is one near Venky College. I really love winters because you can enjoy food and eat so many things, and I am a big foodie.  

Ansh Bagri: Outings in Delhi during winters are amazing as we used to eat warm groundnuts, enjoying the chilled weather. My mother and grandmother used to prepare gondh ke ladoo, which we used to eat in the morning with tea during winters. I am very fond of Delhi winter, and I miss it as I am in Mumbai.

past seven days