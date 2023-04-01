From wishing recovery to Rishabh Pant to replying to netizens calling Pathaan disaster, here is are some witty answers from Ask SRK session

It was ask SRK section once again and yet again SRK has proved his witness with his answers, check out the most hilarious answers coming from the side of the superstar
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 19:13
From wishing recovery to Rishabh Pant to replying to netizens calling Pathaan disaster, here is are some witty answers from Ask

MUMBAI :Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to win the hearts of the fans not only with his movies and performances but also with the bond he generates with fans and audience through social media. How can we forget the ASK SRK session which the superstar plays with the fans and audience every often.

Recently the actor was available on social media handle, Twitter and did the Ask SRK session where the fans and audience have asked few questions to the superstar and his answers were hilarious and witty at the same time

From appreciating working with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt and wishing recovery to Rishabh Pant to giving some hilarious responses with regards to the teaser of upcoming movie Jawaan and facing the comments of Pathan being called disaster, these were some of the amazing responses coming from the side of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ –  After Alia Bhatt in RRR and Raveena Tandon in KGF 2, now these Bollywood actresses will be seen in pan-India films

As we can see from these comments there was a user who was calling Pathan already a disaster and superstar replied to him saying that Bade logo se aise baat nahi karte hai” there was a fan who was asking for Jawan teaser along with Pathaan and the superstar replied that ‘ye koi ek pe ek free wala offer chal raha hai kya’

No doubt the actor never disappoints the fans with his wit, what are your views on these replies of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about his upcoming movie Pathaan, the trailer of the movie will be out on 10th  January and the movie will hit the big screen on 25th January 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj”

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan ASK SRK Deepika Padukone John Abraham YRF PATHAAN TRIALER Bollywood News Bollywood movies OTT NEWS OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 19:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa : Exclusive! Toshu – Kinjal, Kavya – Vanraj and Anuj – Anupama to separate in the show as the story takes a leap
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Fans of Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet are all hyped with the reunion track coming up, deets inside
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead...
Check out these enchanting places in India for destination weddings this year 
MUMBAI : There is no shortage of lovely locations in India for a fairytale wedding. However, Indian weddings that earn...
This is how Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz wished Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary, check it out 
MUMBAI : Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on 24th December 2022 by hanging herself in Sheezan Khan's makeup room, after...
Rajiv Adatia on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: "I love her, I want her to win"
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary created place for herself in the BB house from the beginning of the show. She...
Recent Stories
After Alia Bhatt in RRR and Raveena Tandon in KGF 2, now these Bollywood actresses will be seen in pan-India films
After Alia Bhatt in RRR and Raveena Tandon in KGF 2, now these Bollywood actresses will be seen in pan-India films

Latest Video

Related Stories
Fans of Zee TV’s Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet are all hyped with the reunion track coming up, deets inside
Fans of Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet are all hyped with the reunion track coming up, deets inside
Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on 24th December 2022 by hanging herself in Sheezan Khan's makeup room, after she had an argume
This is how Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz wished Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary, check it out 
Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig lashes out at Sajid Khan for his overconfidence says “ He is saying he has become a household name whic
Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig lashes out at Sajid Khan for his overconfidence says “ He is saying he has become a household name which house does know him”
Exclusive! “That switch on and off for me as an actor does not happen instantly, maybe I am not there yet, but I believe will ha
Exclusive! “That switch on and off for me as an actor does not happen instantly, maybe I am not there yet, but I believe will happen after a lot of practice”, Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi of Saavi ki Savaari talks about doing intense scenes, the future of S
Check out how Shivin Narang wished late actress Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary
This is how Shivin Narang wished late actress Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”