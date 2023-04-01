From wishing recovery to Rishabh Pant to replying to netizens calling Pathaan disaster, here is are some witty answers from Ask SRK session

MUMBAI :Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to win the hearts of the fans not only with his movies and performances but also with the bond he generates with fans and audience through social media. How can we forget the ASK SRK session which the superstar plays with the fans and audience every often.

Recently the actor was available on social media handle, Twitter and did the Ask SRK session where the fans and audience have asked few questions to the superstar and his answers were hilarious and witty at the same time

From appreciating working with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt and wishing recovery to Rishabh Pant to giving some hilarious responses with regards to the teaser of upcoming movie Jawaan and facing the comments of Pathan being called disaster, these were some of the amazing responses coming from the side of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ – After Alia Bhatt in RRR and Raveena Tandon in KGF 2, now these Bollywood actresses will be seen in pan-India films

As we can see from these comments there was a user who was calling Pathan already a disaster and superstar replied to him saying that Bade logo se aise baat nahi karte hai” there was a fan who was asking for Jawan teaser along with Pathaan and the superstar replied that ‘ye koi ek pe ek free wala offer chal raha hai kya’

No doubt the actor never disappoints the fans with his wit, what are your views on these replies of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about his upcoming movie Pathaan, the trailer of the movie will be out on 10th January and the movie will hit the big screen on 25th January 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj”