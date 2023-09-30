Witness the New Avatar of Apara Mehta, aka Malti Devi, at the Star Parivaar Awards!

Meet Television's Lady Mogambo: Apara Mehta Aka Malti Devi, Anupama's Guru Maa
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 13:02
Apara Mehta

MUMBAI: Fans have been impatiently anticipating the arrival of the Star Parivaar Awards after a five-year absence ever since Star Plus announced it. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Vijayendra Kumeria, Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, and many other celebrities graced the spectacular and glittering event. The evening featured a variety of performances and activities from the Star Plus artists.

The audience will get to witness television's Mogambo-Apara Mehta, who plays the character of Malti Devi, Anupama's Guru Maa. Malti Devi disguised herself as one of the most famous villains in Bollywood, Mogambo. While Malti Devi grooved on the stage as Mogambo, Anupama had the loudest cheers for her Guru Maa. This will be the first time that viewers will see Malti Devi in this avatar at the Star Parivaar Awards, and we are sure you will not want to miss watching her.

Tune in to the Star Parivaar Awards 2023 on October 1 at 7 p.m. on Star Plus.

Apara Mehta new avatar Malti Devi Star Parivaar Awards Lady Mogambo Anupama Guru Maa Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 13:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Charlie Chopra twitter review! "It was an exhilarating experience" fans after watching the series
MUMBAI: OTT series titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
EXCLUSIVE! Avinesh Rekhi on donning a sardar look in Ik Kudi Punjab Di once again after Chhoti Sardaarrni: It has a very different perspective to the character when I played before and the one that I am playing now
MUMBAI: After a gap of a few months, actor Avinesh Rekhi is all set to be back with his new show Ik Kudi Punjab Di....
Wow! Anushka Sharma pregnant with second baby with hubby Virat Kohli?
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples...
Witness the New Avatar of Apara Mehta, aka Malti Devi, at the Star Parivaar Awards!
MUMBAI: Fans have been impatiently anticipating the arrival of the Star Parivaar Awards after a five-year absence ever...
Interesting! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is on a break, read on to know what he is up to
MUMBAI: Sab TV’s TMKOC is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show became so popular that all...
EXCLUSIVE! Katha Ankahee actor Manoj Chandila roped in for Zee TV's show Ik Kudi Punjab Di by Dome Entertainment
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Recent Stories
Charlie Chopra
Charlie Chopra twitter review! "It was an exhilarating experience" fans after watching the series
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avinesh Rekhi
EXCLUSIVE! Avinesh Rekhi on donning a sardar look in Ik Kudi Punjab Di once again after Chhoti Sardaarrni: It has a very different perspective to the character when I played before and the one that I am playing now
Dilip Joshi
Interesting! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is on a break, read on to know what he is up to
Manoj Chandila
EXCLUSIVE! Katha Ankahee actor Manoj Chandila roped in for Zee TV's show Ik Kudi Punjab Di by Dome Entertainment
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the top five contestants of the show
Nehha Pendse
EXCLUSIVE! Nehha Pendse shares her thoughts before saying yes to May I Come In Madam? Season 2, opens up on her bond with the show's cast, says, ''It was not that we met exactly after 5 years, I was in touch with them''
Shreya Dave
Congratulations! Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Shreya Dave marries beau Varun Parashar in Gujarat