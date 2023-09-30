Witness the New Avatar of Apara Mehta, aka Malti Devi, at the Star Parivaar Awards!

MUMBAI: Fans have been impatiently anticipating the arrival of the Star Parivaar Awards after a five-year absence ever since Star Plus announced it. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Vijayendra Kumeria, Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, and many other celebrities graced the spectacular and glittering event. The evening featured a variety of performances and activities from the Star Plus artists.

The audience will get to witness television's Mogambo-Apara Mehta, who plays the character of Malti Devi, Anupama's Guru Maa. Malti Devi disguised herself as one of the most famous villains in Bollywood, Mogambo. While Malti Devi grooved on the stage as Mogambo, Anupama had the loudest cheers for her Guru Maa. This will be the first time that viewers will see Malti Devi in this avatar at the Star Parivaar Awards, and we are sure you will not want to miss watching her.

Tune in to the Star Parivaar Awards 2023 on October 1 at 7 p.m. on Star Plus.