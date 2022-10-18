Witness the rifts emerge between Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer tonight in COLORS’ Bigg Boss 16!

MUMBAI : The game in the Bigg Boss 16 house is getting tougher with each passing day! Along with the master of the house, the viewers have seen contestants playing the game to the best of their ability and the equations among them changing overnight. One such dramatic incident transpires in the coveted house and creates a rift between two contestants, who are known to be friends. It all starts with Gori Nagori, who blames Archana Gautam for stealing her avocado. The backstory to this is that the missing avocado is a prank staged by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and it escalates into a huge verbal spat. Consequently, Gori and Archana lash out at each other. The fight worsens when Archana throws water on Gori and to take her revenge, she then spills water on Archana’s clothes in the storeroom. Priyanka too is not spared by Gori when she tries to intervene and clarify the matter. Will this ugly fight lead to a new rivalry among the girls? Only time will tell.

Continuing the vein of introducing game-changing twists, ‘Bigg Boss’ drops a shocker as he summons the housemates to the living area and commands them to cite the contestants, they think have contributed the least to the show. The contestants with the maximum votes will have to wear a black mask in the house until further notice by ‘Bigg Boss’. This activity leaves Sumbul in splits when she realizes that most of the housemates have taken her name including her friends Tina and Shalin. Rifts emerge between Shalin, Tina and Sumbul. Is this the end of their friendship? It will be interesting to watch the twists that this task will bring!

Later in the night, ‘Bigg Boss’ invites the housemates one after another to the confession room and asks them to name their favourite housemate. Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Abdu Stan and Sajid Khan are elected as the top favorites and are asked to choose their favorite roommates. It will be interesting to see whom these favourites pick after the changed relationship dynamics of the house.



Watch the game change like never before in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Make-up Partner MyGlamm and Taste Partner Priyagold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday - Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS and Voot.