Witness your favourite stories come alive with ‘The Bookmarked Collection’ on &PrivéHD

MUMBAI: Stories - we’ve all grown up listening to countless tales that take us on an enthalling journey. But some truly strike a chord with us. We often find ourselves revisiting our favourite books, only to rediscover the magic all over again. If words can paint an unforgettable picture, a movie can make those pictures come alive! This April, &PrivéHD, the premium destination of nuanced cinema, gives viewers a chance to witness the journeys of great books turn into magical movies and meet their favourite characters as they come to life with ‘The Bookmarked Collection’. Starting Wednesday, April 01, 2020 the channel returns with the month-long property that features a collection of acclaimed movies based on the finest books, airing weeknights at 9 PM on &PrivéHD.

From the story of a Mumbai slum dweller who turned an overnight millionaire, or the enchanting tale of a magnetic fairy driven by revenge to the coming-of-age drama around three high-school friends; the stellar line-up includes the best tales of all time! Just as reading the same book a second time unravels many new layers, it’s your chance to witness your favourite stories through the lens of renowned filmmakers with ‘The Bookmarked Collection.’

Some of the films featured as part of the month-long property include Academy-Award winning movies such as ‘Slumdog Millionnaire’, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, ‘The Aviator’, ‘Maleficent’ and ‘Black Hawk Down’. That’s not all! The line-up also features popular favourites such as ‘The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian’, ‘Alice In Wonderland’, ‘The Perks Of Being A Wallflower’ and ‘Goosebumps’ among others. Bringing the best of drama, animation, romance and comedy, &PrivéHD enables cinephiles and avid book lovers to witness an epic transformation of timeless tales with ‘The Bookmarked Collection.’