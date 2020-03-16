“Wo ghar mein kaam sambhalte hain taki hum yahan aram se kaam kar sake” says Superstar Singer 2 Judge Javed Ali while celebrating ‘The Great Indian Housewives’

MUMBAI : ‘Housewives are the spine of every family’. Celebrating ‘The Great Indian Housewives’, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show - Superstar Singer 2 salutes the spirit of homemakers in the Sunday episode. From housewives either being a simple homemaker, to a food blogger or fitness instructors, each of these women will be sharing their stories which will truly inspire many. 

Expressing their gratitude for the efforts the housewives put in and sacrifices that they make for their families, the Superstar Singer 2 contestants will be seen giving spectacular performances on some of the most peppy numbers dedicated to them. Making all the housewives feel a little extra special with a groovy number will be contestants Sayisha and captain Pawandeep’s performance on ‘Ek main aur ek tu’; to which all the housewives present there went on stage to groove on this song with them. Definitely a happy moment for all! 

While celebrating these homemakers with much galore, judge Javed Ali will take up the opportunity of expressing his gratitude to all saying, “Being a housewife is not easy at all and most of the time they don’t get the recognition they deserve. And, today I would like to take this moment to thank each one of you because the contribution and the role that you guys play in our lives is very important. Big Salute and thank you to each one of you. ” He also added saying, “I am ‘joru ka Ghulam and whenever I am at home I try to help out my wife in whatever way possible”’

Judge Javed Ali a.k.a Jadu Bahiya (by the housewives) left no stone unturned in making these housewives feel special as he went on to sing his popular song ‘Srivalli’, on their request. The housewives couldn’t contain their excitement and asked their Jadu bhaiya to sing this song once more. 

Latest Video