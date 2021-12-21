WOAH! Abhijeet Bichukale reveals how he is planning to ‘USE’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the game in Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is a show that has become synonymous to controversies and fights.

Ever since the entry of wild card contestants, the drama has gone up notches higher. We already know how Abhijeet Bichukale has feelings for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and that Rashami Desai also has some feelings for Umar Riaz. Rashami even confessed the same to an extent. Not only that, love is blooming all the more to form a triangle ass Devoleena has feelings for Pratik Sehajpal.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Abhijeet Bichukale was seen discussing the game plan with Rakhi Sawant. He tells her to use Devoleena in the game now.

During the conversation, he says, “She was using me, everybody saw that. She was using jiju (Ritesh), he got evicted. She was also using you by giving pappi and all. Now I will use her.”

When Rakhi asks how to target her, Abhijeet replies that he has planned it all. Rakhi says that Devoleena is only involved with Pratik now and calls her ‘sanki’. She asks him if he likes Devoleena. Abhijeet laughs and says, “Why are you after me? Someone save me from her. I will spill nothing.

Rakhi says, “Devoleena can do without anything but Pratik. She always needs him.” Abhijeet says, “I don’t care. I only care about trophy. She can live with Pratik and I'll keep the trophy."

Later in the episode, Devoleena sits with Pratik and expresses her feelings for him. She tells him that she likes him and is attracted to him. Devoleena praised Pratik’s passion for the game. She explained how her statement about liking him was taken in the wrong way initially. She goes on to say that she gradually got attracted to him. “I got attracted to you, I felt connected to you.”

