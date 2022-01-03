WOAH: Abhijit Bichukale bursts into a FIT OF RAGE, calls Devoleena Bhattacharjee ‘Beech Ki Bandariya’ as she prioritizes Pratik Sehajpal over him!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is high on drama.

Abhijeet Bichukale isn't liking the fact that Devoleena likes Pratik Sehajpal more and has confessed she likes her touch too as it's harmless and comfortable.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will once again see the violent side of contestant Abhijeet Bichukale. The previous episodes have shown how his obsession for Devoleena Bhattacharjee is increasing with each passing day. Pratik Sehajpal often tries to be the pacifier between Abhijeet and Devoleena's fights, who share a very confused relationship.

In the promo video, Abhijeet is seen provoking Pratik by saying, 'Yehi aadmi hai vo, darinda' (He's the one, devil). Pratik gets angry and says, 'I will punch you on your face.' Abhijeet swings the mike in the air, removes his shirt and challenges Pratik to hit him. He says, 'agar ek baap ki aulaad hai toh maar mujhe.'

This leads to a very big fight between Abhijeet and Devoleena. She charges towards him and asks, 'Who is one man's son?' He justifies saying that Pratik began but she won't say anything to him and calls her 'beech ki bandariya.' Devoleena replies, "Tere ko toh kootna hi chahiye (You should be beaten up) Tu hoga beech ka bandar."

