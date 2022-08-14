WOAH! Actress Shweta Tiwari’s whopWOAH! Actress Shweta Tiwari’s whopping net worth which can give a run to a Bollywood celebrityping net worth which can give a run to a Bollywood celebrity

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari who has ruled the television with her stellar performance in Kasautii Zaindagii Kay, happens to be one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry with a whopping net worth which can give a run to a Bollywood celebrity and we aren’t even kidding.

Talking about her career, Shweta started off in 1999 and has been a part of the industry for over two decades. Shweta Tiwari lives a luxurious life and on her own terms. She has a beautiful house in a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Kandivali area and often gives a sneak-peak of her abode through Instagram. It’s lavish and is very spacious.

Reportedly in 2022, Shweta Tiwari’s net worth is over Rs 81 crore. Shweta’s annual income is more than Rs 10 crore. The major part of her earnings comes from television shows and makes around Rs 60 lakh a month and charges over Rs 3 lakh per episode for a show.

Not just that, her car collection is also quite impressive and includes a BMW 7 Series 730Ld worth Rs 1.38 crore, an Audi A4 worth over Rs 47.60 lakh and a Santro worth Rs 6 lakh.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress also has an awesome brand portfolio which includes collaborations like Vardhman Knitting, Dabur Amala and Johnson & Johnson to name a few and charges over Rs 1 crore for a single endorsement.

Credit: Koimoi



