Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out

Anupama and Anuj’s chemistry is something that the audience can never get over. No matter what problems come in between them, they always come to an understanding and reunite for good.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 21:33
Rupali

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama. She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The actress was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings. Anupamaa frequently trends on social media as the fans share scenes to highlight them and discuss them. She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Also read -OMG! Rupali Ganguly can be defeated by this special person in her life; read on to know more

Talking a little about the show, Anupama and Anuj’s chemistry is something that the audience can never get over. No matter what problems come in between them, they always come to an understanding and reunite for good.

The best part about the show is that even though Anupama is the main character, every character has an important role to play in the storyline.

Rupali Ganguly recently shared a reel on Instagram which was posted by a fan of hers. The reel showed Rupali’s debut serial and it really shows a huge difference in her graph.

Check out the reel below:

Also read - Rupali Ganguly on the challenges she faces while doing two shows simultaneously

Show us your love for the actress, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Sumeet Raghavan Anupamaa Anuj Barkha Pakhi Samar Vanraj Kavya Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Ankush Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 21:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
MUMBAI: The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre...
Exclusive! Vaibhav wants love from Mrunal and property from Vandana, has a plan for both
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s new show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is a refreshing love story. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor who has made a mark for himself in the 20 years that he has worked in movies...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI:The makers of the popular TV reality show, Shark Tank India have added another name to the existing panel of...
Recent Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sriti
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round
Deepinder
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
Jennifer
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Jennifer Winget to participate in the show?
Fahmaan Khan
Interesting: Fahmaan Khan opens up replacing Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
Neha Pendse
Must Read: Neha Pendse opens up on her friendship going sour with Dipika Kakar post Bigg Boss 12!
Shivangi
Must-Read! Are Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon the next IT onscreen duo on TV? Here's why we think so