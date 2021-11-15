WOAH!!! Ankita Lokhande EXCITED about marriage; speculated to tie the knot by mid-next month

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has been said to be in a relationship with businessman Vikas Jain. (Also Read: Ankita Lokhande shares a shocking post related to SSR)

She recently opened up on her thoughts about the same and the concept of marriage. She said that she is very excited about marriage because it’s the best thing if two people are willing to live together and build a family.

Lokhande adds, “This is what Indian tradition is all about. It is not just the boy and girl marrying each other, but the entire family. I like that, and if I get an opportunity, I will definitely do it.” So, does that mean the opportunity is knocking at her doors now? “I definitely want to get married and that will happen one day for sure. I’d love to become a wife and build a family,” she says.

If reports are to go by, the couple is set to tie the knot by mid next month. The two have been dating since 2017 and ostensibly, exchanged rings in 2020.

If reports are to go by, the couple is set to tie the knot by mid next month. The two have been dating since 2017 and ostensibly, exchanged rings in 2020.

CREDIT: HT