Woah! Ankita Lokhande to throw her BACHELORETTE party in Goa?

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has been much in the news for her personal life.

She has been dating businessman Vicky Jain and is touted to be married sometime in the middle of the next month.

Now, there are speculations that the couple is all set to get married on December 12 at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. t is being said that the wedding functions will begin from December 12 and her close friends will be performing at the wedding. It is also being said that Badshah might grace their wedding. Also, the actress has planned for bachelorette party in Goa.

Earlier Ankita told a media portal that she does believes in marriage and the concept of love a lot, and she gets very excited about marriage, because it's the best thing if two people are willing to live together and build a family. She feels marriage is not just the boy and girl marrying each other, but the entire family. She further said, "I like that, and if I get an opportunity, I will definitely do it. I definitely want to get married and that will happen one day for sure. I'd love to become a wife and build a family."

