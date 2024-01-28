Woah! Ankita Lokhande's mother in law spotted outside the Bigg Boss 17 house, here's what she has to say

After becoming an internet sensation (for all the wrong reasons), Vicky Jain's mother Rajani Jain was spotted outside the Bigg Boss 17 house on Saturday. She was there to attend the finale shoot of the show. Her daughter-in-law Ankita Lokhande is among the five finalists.
MUMBAI: After becoming an internet sensation (for all the wrong reasons), Vicky Jain's mother Rajani Jain was spotted outside the Bigg Boss 17 house on Saturday. She was there to attend the finale shoot of the show. Her daughter-in-law Ankita Lokhande is among the five finalists.

The paparazzi gathered outside the house asked Rajani for a comment on Ankita. She said, “Jeetegi, trophy leke aaegi ghar (She will win, bring the trophy home).” Rajani was seen with Ankita's mother, Vandana.

Fans of the show were amused to see Rajani back on the show after all the chaos she caused a couple weeks ago with her media interviews. “Hahaha nice joke,” commented one on Twitter. “Aaj fast ya nhi aunty ka (Isn't she fasting today?),” asked a Twitter user. Another advised, “Yaarr vicky ki maa ko door rehna chahiye media walo se...wo firse kuch bhi bol dengi toh unhi par bhari padhega (Vicky's mother should stay away from the media. She'll say something wrong again and pay for it).”

Earlier this month, Rajani and Vandana visited the Bigg Boss house as guests and met their children on the show. Rajani told Ankita that her husband called up the actor's mother and scolded her for her daughter's actions on the show. Ankita was upset by her comment. Later, after leaving the show, Rajani told the media in different interviews how Ankita was never the family's choice for Vicky, how he is financially supporting her and more. The internet quickly termed her the classic TV soap mother-in-law who never supports her daughter-in-law.

Last week, Vicky's sister-in-law appeared on the show to defend Rajani. She said that she had been fasting the whole day and therefore did not know what she was saying in the interviews.

Vicky was also evicted from the show earlier this week. Now, the five finalists are Ankita, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Manshettey.

