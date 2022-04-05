WOAH! Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly unveils this secret about Anuj; check out the nickname she gave him

MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on the television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. Well, the show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

Anupamaa and Anuj's onscreen romance and offscreen camaraderie have been the talk of the town for a while now, we have seen them revealing secrets about each other every now and then, now Rupali reveals a new nickname for her co-star Gaurav as she calls him Cranky Sleepyhead while they shoot late night for the upcoming scenes. They have been always seen pulling each other's legs, we can't wait to see what will Gaurav post next.

Check out the post:

Currently, Anuj and Anupama go on a date to their college so that they can re-live their moments together. Vanraj is heartbroken and is shattered to see Anuj and Anupama going for a date and he remembers the good old days how he and Anupama used to go out and is feeling dam jealous about it, as they are going out he tells Anuj that he would want to speak something to him that’s when Anupama will tell him that if it isn’t important then when they return he can speak about it. This shocks Vanraj and Anupama stops him from talking to Anuj and he doesn’t know what to do to stop the wedding. It will be interesting to see what Vanraj would do to bring more problems to Anupama and Anuj’s marriage.

