WOAH: Anupamaa to get PREGNANT; story to take a TIME LEAP of 20 years in Anupamaa – Namaste America

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. The show has come out with a prequel titled Namaste America, which will focus on the life of Anupama seventeen years ago when she had got an opportunity to go to America but she couldn't and the story will revolve around that.

Hotstar Specials presents Anupamaa – Namaste America, to show another side of Anupama’s life.

Earlier, Vanraj and Ritika get very close where Ritika pulls Vanraj close to her and tries to romance him when he feels the love but still keeps Ritika away from him. Vanraj is married to Anupama and cannot leave her. He cannot even get back to Ritika.

Vanraj is stuck in a dilemma and he does not know what to do.

On the other hand, Baa informs Vanraj that Anupama should not go to America at any cost.

Now, Vanraj and Baa does not want Anupama to go away from their home as she has to perform all the house work. Vanraj knows it all when he gets romantic with Anupama to stop her back. Anupama feels Vanraj loves her a lot and hence she once again consummates marriage with Vanraj being unaware of the upcoming consequences.

There is a time jump of 20 days where Vanraj is waiting for the good news.

Vanraj does not want Anupama to step out of the house for Visa and wants to hear about Anupama's pregnancy news.

Will Anupama get pregnant and stop her America dream?

Credit: Serial Gossip

