Woah! Anupamaa: Here's how the team is gearing up for Maan's engagement

Hasmukh Shah and GK will have an argument over where the wedding will take place, as Hasmukh will want Anupama to get married in the Shah House.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. The show has come out with a prequel titled Namaste America which will focus on the life of Anupama seventeen years ago when she had got an opportunity to go to America but she couldn't go.

As we have seen in the show, the current track focuses on the engagement ceremony of Maan. And while the shooting for the same is in full swing we see that all the cast and crew are dancing besides Anuj and Anupamaa as the lovebirds are soon going to get engaged. Take a look at the hilarious video.

Check out the video 

Currently, Hasmukh Shah and GK will have an argument over where the wedding will take place, as Hasmukh will want Anupama to get married in the Shah House and GK will be against it as he knows that no one will allow the marriage to take place in a good manner and there will be problems cropping up as he knows how Baa, Pakhi, and Toshu’s mind works. 

