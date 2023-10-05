Woah! Bekaboo’s Abhishek Kapur gets nostalgic about Kundali Bhagya and had THIS to say as he bids adieu after 6 years! Read for more!

Abhishek Kapur was seen playing the role of Sameer Luthra in the show before the leap and he was a part of the show for a good 6 years.
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

Abhishek Kapur was seen playing the role of Sameer Luthra in the show before the leap and he was a part of the show for a good 6 years. Fans loved him for his charming personality and fashion statements that make him stand out from the crowd.

Abhishek is currently seen in the Colors’ show Bekaboo starring Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, and Mona Lisa.

Abhishek is quite active on Instagram and often takes to it to share updates about his life.

He took to social media to reflect on his Kundali Bhagya journey and penned an emotional note as well, saying, “Special show, special team, and a dream cast”. Check it out:


In a previous conversation with TellyChakkar, he had opened up about the challenges he faced and said, “So for me, the biggest challenge was to shift from one city to another, and since I belong to Delhi, it took a lot of courage to do so. There was no one to guide me about where the auditions would take place and how ads and serials were made. After auditions, if you don’t get selected, it is a huge disappointment. Hence, I believe that we must learn from people and from our mistakes.”

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Honestly speaking, nobody has helped me except God: Kundali Bhagya’s Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra on his journey

 

 

 

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

