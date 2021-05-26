WOAH! Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre resumes shoot in Surat post-Covid recovery

MUMBAI: Actress Shubhangi Atre is happy to resume shoots for her television show, "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" here after recovering from Covid-19.

The actress, who plays the lead role of of Angoori bhabhi in the show. "We are in Surat and back to work.

I feel blessed to resume my shoots. And we are actually taking care of us and are following every Covid-19 guidelines. I feel secured as our team is also like a family to me. We are spending long hours in a day together from so many years. So, now when I came back I realised how much I missed this family."

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Casting director Priyanka Salunke Anjarlekar shares her experiencing of working with Balaji Telefilms, reveals how it is different from the other production houses

However, she does miss her daughter Ashi and husband Piyush Poorey. "I miss my family here, so much. But we are virtually connected.

I take updates about the meals and other important stuff," she says. After a month, like several other shows, makers of "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai" took a call and moved the unit to other states after shoots in Maharashtra had come to a grinding halt owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Also read: RIP: Rrahul Sudhir's mother Sunita passes away due to COVID

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI