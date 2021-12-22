Woah! Bharti Singh asks MEDIA CHANNELS to pay Rs. 50,000 each; says, “Apne marzi se batana chahte the par aap logon ne chaap chaap ke humara suspense kharab kar diya.”

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa recently announced the news of them turning pregnant and the two could not contain their happiness.

For a matter of fact, Bharti even posted a cute video of how she surprised Harsh and his initial reactions to the news. In a recent interaction with the media, Bharti asked the media channel to pay for her deliveries and also revealed whether she wants a girl or a boy.

Bharti Singh further adds, “Saare media channel mujhe 50,000-50,000 dijiyega. Delivery ka kharcha aana chahiye kyunki humein apni marzi se batana tha lekin aap logon ne chaap chaap ke humara suspense kharab kar diya. Toh mein bata dungi ki kaun se hospital mein dena hai. 50,000 per channel. (All the media channels have to pay me Rs. 50,000 each. I will pay for my delivery from that. We wanted to tell our fans on our own but you people published reports and everybody got to know. I will let you know about the hospital details. It’s 50,000 each channel).”

In yet another video, shared by paparazzi, Bharti was asked if she wants a girl or a boy; the comedian replied, “Ladki (a girl). Mere jaisi mehenti ladki. Mujhe ladki chahiye. Usko bolo ‘beta chai bana ke rakho mummy ghar aane wali hain’. Ladke ko bolo toh bolta hai ‘Cricket khel raha hun main’. Ladkiyan best hoti hain (I want a hard-working girl like myself. If I will tell my daughter to make a cup of tea for me then she will prepare it. If I will call my boy for the same then he will say that he is playing cricket).”

CREDIT: Koimoi