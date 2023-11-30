Woah! Bhavika Sharma shares a BTS clip from the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set leaving her fans surprised with her charisma

Everyone enjoys keeping up with news about their favourite celebrities and programs. Actors regularly update their fans on their lives while they wait for their shot, as well as occasionally on what occurs on the sets of the show, they are a part of.
Bhavika Sharma

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Ayesha Singh played the main characters in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil and Ayesha took on the roles of Virat and Sai, respectively. After a generational shift, Bhavika plays Savi (Sai and Virat's daughter). Along with Bhavika, Shakti, and Sumit, Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Vaishali Thakkar, and Paras Madan were also cast in the show.

Actors regularly update their fans on their lives while they wait for their shot, as well as occasionally on what occurs on the sets of the show, they are a part of.

Bhavika has a sizable social media fan base. She frequently shares amusing updates about her personal and professional lives on social media. Recently, Bhavika shared a BTS video while shooting on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaay Meiin.

While practicing for her competition performance in the show, Savi was spotted dancing on stage.  Someone was heard encouraging her to perform her dance performance for the shoot in the clip. She was dancing when an elderly woman approached and stopped her by holding her hand. Overall, she appeared to be shooting for the performance she was going to deliver at the competition in the show.

Bhavika seems to share a strong bond with each of her co-stars. Each of them appears to be having a good time together on the set. They had previously shared amusing pictures from the show where Shakti Arora and their banter on the set.

The current plot of the show revolves around Savi and Ishaan's relationship. While Durva and Surekha does not like their closeness. The relationship between Ishaan and Saavi is incredibly popular with the show's audience, and they can't wait to see what happens next.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

