WOAH! Bigg Boss 16 : Fans of Shiv Thakare, conduct rallies across Maharashtra in support of their favourite icon

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner, Shiv Thakare turned heads after he won and has had a rising fan following since then. He has proved himself over time, being a part of Roadies and showcasing his tenacity and rigour, and is also turning heads in the current season of Bigg Boss. He came from his home in Amravati and has made a name for himself in Reality TV.



Right now, fans of Shiv are conducting rallies across Maharashtra to display support for their favourite icon. Shiv is one of the contestants who have been trending almost every day on Twitter and receives extensive support from fans. He was nominated in the first week itself.



Also Read : Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! "I would love if Salman Khan shouts at me! It’s a huge thing, I would become very famous among my friends and if he praises me then I would be on cloud nine" - Shiv Thakare

Recently, on Weekend Ka Waar, Salman commended Shiv for his performance in the game and said that he takes a step back whenever people are against him or target him. Shiv gave a significant reply which won the hearts of the fans that have been supporting him since the beginning. He said, "Sir, my voice is not muffled. I just don’t want to stretch the matter. Because within these 4-5 days, there have been a lot of fights regarding the nominations. After that, the atmosphere and the vibe of the house changed completely."



Before the start of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv spoke with an entertainment news portal and shared that due to the lockdown, he couldn’t enjoy the fame of winning Bigg Boss Marathi. With Bigg Boss 16, he hopes to get back his recognition. He also shared that Salman Khan was a motivation for him to start bodybuilding.



Also Read : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare talks about being away from his family during his stay in the house and says, “I won’t miss my family in the house as I am very stubborn to fulfill my dreams in life”



For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



Credits : ETimes