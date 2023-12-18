Woah! Bigg Boss 17, Dec 17: Isha Malviya Raises Concerns Over Munawar Faruqui's Behavior Towards Mannara Chopra

MUMBAI: In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions escalated as Isha Malviya raised concerns about what she perceived as favouritism by house captain Munawar Faruqui towards Mannara Chopra during kitchen duties. The disagreement became a focal point of discussions among the contestants, resulting in heated arguments over fairness and the responsibilities of the captain.

Following the announcement of a new kitchen timing, contestants engaged in discussions about the 12-hour time limit set by Bigg Boss for kitchen activities throughout the week. Post the eviction, where Abhishek Kumar saved himself by pressing the buzzer, the housemates found themselves grappling with the new kitchen schedule.

During the episode, two contestants were halted by Munawar Faruqui while preparing dishes before the kitchen's reopening. When Isha Malviya questioned Munawar about not instructing Mannara to stop working in the kitchen, Munawar defended himself by stating that he had asked Mannara to stop as well. However, Isha expressed her dissatisfaction, claiming that Munawar's tone towards Mannara was softer compared to how he addressed the other two contestants.

Mannara Chopra came to Munawar Faruqui's support, sharing that she was also hurt but chose not to show it. Mannara stated, "Mujhe bhi hurt hua, par main dikhati nahi. Chal thik hai, Meko bhi usne same way mein bola" (Even I am hurt, but I don’t show it. Let it go. He used the same tone with me). Mannara discussed the situation with a fellow housemate, expressing her confusion about Isha's interference in every topic and suggesting that Munawar might be under pressure.

In the aftermath of the disagreement, Isha discussed the situation with another roommate, highlighting her concerns about Munawar's behaviour since becoming the captain of the house. The episode further featured intense arguments among contestants over the perceived partiality in Munawar's approach to captaincy duties.

As tensions rise in the Bigg Boss 17 house, viewers can expect more drama and confrontations in the episodes to come.

