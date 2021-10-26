WOAH! Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal does the Ranveer Singh way; check out!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal’s stylish pic on social media just can’t be missed. In recent times, she posted a few pics, where she can be seen channeling her inner Ranveer Singh.

As we know Ranveer Singh is the King of quirk, when it comes to making a fashionable statement, Divya attempted a similar feat.

In the latest pics, Divya can be seen wearing a metallic pantsuit with neon under collar and belt.

She also wore a sheer neon high-neck top inside the pantsuit and completed the look with a blingy piece. The reality TV personality captioned the pics as,

“Channelling my inner Ranveer singh!”

Take a look at the pics:

Channelling my inner Ranveer singh !



Outfit @karleofashion

Neck piece @blingvine

rings @rubansaccessories

@oakpinionpr

Styled by @stylingbyvictor @sohail__mughal___

Assisted by @tanisha_agrwal

Makeup

@wasimmakeupartist

Hair @sunny_hairr

Clicked by @amitkhannaphotography pic.twitter.com/yzybbczJvq — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) October 26, 2021

Talking about Divya, the actress is currently enjoying her life post Bigg Boss OTT win and working on her professional commitments. Divya has impressed fans with her game in the reality show and also her multi-role OTT project with Ekta Kapoor.

Speaking about the opportunities and change that BB OTT win brought in her life, Divya said, “I am glad that this digital show happened for the first time. And I am the first season winner. Even after 15 years, people will remember the first season winner. It was a historical win and people are appreciating it. There is an exposure for sure. But if I talk about work, I don’t want people to know me for my followers but for my talent. If I am cast for something, it should be for my talent. But of course, because of the win and my followers, when I wish to share something, it gets amplified.”

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has also made his debut on TV with The Big Picture.

