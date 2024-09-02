Woah! Check out Pooja Bhatt's shocking reaction on being asked about launching Bigg Boss OTT 2 fellow contestant, Bebika Dhurve

One of the most well-known figures in the entertainment sector is Pooja Bhatt. She made her acting debut in the 1989 television movie Daddy, in Mahesh Bhatt's film. She eventually moved out into other areas of work and has experience as a voice actor and director.
MUMBAI: One of the most well-known figures in the entertainment sector is Pooja Bhatt. She made her acting debut in the 1989 television movie Daddy, in Mahesh Bhatt's film. She eventually moved out into other areas of work and has experience as a voice actor and director.

Pooja Bhatt competed in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 in 2023, making it to the finals. During her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, the actress indirectly digs at her fellow BB-OTT 2 contestants, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani, by supporting Mannara Chopra as a guest.

Recently, in a media interaction, when asked about launching her fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt had a very shocking reaction to it.

She said, 'She would be honoured to know that her name is being taken amid such a huge crowd!'

What are your views on this reaction of Pooja Bhatt with regards to Bebika Dhurve?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

