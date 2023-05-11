Woah! Check out the net worth of Bigg Boss 17 power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently grabbing all the headlines for their oh-so-real-problematic-yet-so-in-love chemistry in Bigg Boss 17. The TV starlet, who made her debut in films a few years back, is participating in the reality show along with her husband. Their on-off chemistry has been getting mixed reactions from the audience.

While some are calling Ankita’s attention-seeking attitude as a problem, others are calling Vicky Jain‘s dominant and arrogant nature, with a patriarchal undertone, as an issue. However, they are rooted as a couple for putting up real and raw emotions on display on National Television.

While Ankita Lokhande is one of the most successful leading ladies on Indian Television, Vicky Jain is a successful businessman hailing from Bilaspur, Chattisgarh. They got married in December 2021 and, together, qualify as one of the richest power couples in the telly world.

Ankita Lokhande shot to fame on television with Pavitra Rishta, where she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Her popularity saw no limits and she turned into a superstar overnight. Her hard work over the years brought her laurels, awards, and most importantly – money! In a career of over 10+ years, Ankita Lokhande built a net worth of 250 million!

Vicky Jain is a businessman who is the prince of the reigning family empire, which includes a string of companies, including coal trading, powerplants, diamonds, and real estate. Apart from his family business by the name of Mahavir Inspire Group, he even owns a celebrity Cricket team in the Box Cricket League – Mumbai Tigers.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are Queen and King, as they are one of the richest celebrity couples in the television world given they enjoy a total net worth of 1250 million! They participated together as a couple for a show on Star Plus called Smart Jodi and now are participating as individual contestants on Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain live in a widespread apartment worth 50 crore in Mumbai. The property is a sea-facing home with 8 bedrooms, a hall, and a kitchen. The flat has a spacious deck, which offers a glimpse of Mumbai’s beautiful skyline. They purchased the property together in 2019. Ankita also owns a 3BHK in Mumbai, which was her residence earlier!

Vicky Jain’s ancestral home in Bilaspur is straight out of an Ekta Kapoor show. The bungalow is surrounded by a lavish garden amidst a huge landscape. The floors, rooms, and decor make up for a spectacular view.

Ankita and Vicky own several luxurious cars, including Porsche 718, Jaguar XF, Land Cruiser, and Mercedes-Benz worth crores. Vicky separately has a huge car collection back home too.

After their wedding, Vicky Jain gifted his wife a villa in the Maldives worth 50 crore. While Ankita gifted him an 8 crore worth yacht. They are often seen holidaying on it together. In fact, Vicky and Ankita probably did their pre-wedding photoshoot on the same yacht.

Well, with a combined net worth of 1250 million #Anvi are definitely a power couple. While viewers enjoy their chemistry on Bigg Boss 17, hope they come out as a stronger couple, much more in love than ever. Wishing them a splendid future together.

