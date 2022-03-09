WOAH! Comedian Kiku Sharda is BACK with her new avatar on The Kapil Sharma Show, Scroll down to know more

Kiku Sharda to make a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show as Gudiya Laundri Wali in the third season hosted by Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Actor Kiku Sharda has introduced himself as Gudiya Laundry wali on the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Taking to his Instagram account, Kiku shared a new promo from the upcoming season of the show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. Sharing the promo, the actor-comedian wrote, “Gudiya ki harr entry par bajegi sabke dilon mein ghanti!”

As the clip started, Kiku Sharda enters the show as a woman, carrying his bike. He introduces himself as Gudiya Laundry wali and start laughing hilariously. Kapil Sharma then says, “peeche ho jao, peeche ho jao, fatne wali hai yeh,” leaving Archana Puran Singh in splits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kiku Sharda once said that things for him changed for good after he joined The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “It changed a lot of things for me. See I believe, I was a good actor even before that, but now I have become popular."

Meanwhile, in the upcoming season, Kapil will essay the role of Kappu Sharma, while Sumona will play his wife Bindu. Kiku will be seen as Gudiya, while Chandan Prabhakar is Kappu's friend Chandan. Fans will also see a new character, Maski, Chandan's wife. Roopmati is Kappu's mother-in-law, Sundarda is Kappu's father-in-law, Goli is Kappu's brother-in-law, Ghazal (Srishty Rode) is the locality's ‘splendour’ and Gharchoddas is ‘ustaadji’.

