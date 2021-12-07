Woah: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has an emotional OUTBURST; says she always wanted a marriage and kids!

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently made an entry in Bigg Boss 15 and she is already caught up in the middle of fights and chaos.

She recently engaged in a war of words which Shamita Shetty and now she was seen expressing herself about her past relationship.

The latest episode witnessed her breaking down in front of Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh while talking about her past.

Tears flowed down her eyes as she lied down on a bench in the garden area. As Ritesh tried to talk to her, she couldn’t control but bare her heart out to him.

While talking about her painful past, Devoleena confessed that she had a lot of dreams which are still incomplete. In an emotional conversation with Ritesh, the actress shared that she is a girl who always dreamt of her marriage, family and kids. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress opened up and shared that she wanted to get married early in life, have a family and kids. However, she couldn't fulfil her dreams due to the responsibilities she was burdened with, being the eldest child in her family.

Ritesh, who calmly listened to her, suggested that she should get over what has already happened and try to move ahead. He explained that who is meant to be with you will always find his/her way back. He gave an example and talked about a girl in his life, who always wished all good things for him and further revealed that she is no more now.

