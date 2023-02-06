Woah! Dheeraj Dhoopar is being massively trolled in this latest video, take a look

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town. The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh.
DHEERAJ

MUMBAI : Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town.

The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows like Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Naagin 5, Sasural Simar Ka, among others. But he gained a lot of love for his performance as Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

Recently, an entertainment portal shared a video of Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was seen in a completely new avatar. The comments section of the particular post suggests that he is in Lucknow. Along with that conversation, what catches our eye is the way the actor is being trolled by the netizens. Check out the post - 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs-nnhnsBQh/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== 

It is speculated that Dheeraj is shooting for a new project and hence, the different avatar. The video shows how he is surrounded by bodyguards.

Firstly, netizens don't recognise the actor. When they do, they question the bodyguards walking around him, as he is not that big of a star. They compare his walk and attitude with superstar Salman Khan.

What are your views on this video? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Instant Bollywood

