WOAH! Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's FIRST LOOK from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is UNMISSABLE!

MUMBAI: There has been a great deal of buzz about Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and its lead actors since the past few weeks. There have been speculations around the casting of the show and there were rumours about Divyanka Tripathi being cast opposite Nakuul Mehta as the lead. However, her clarification about not doing the show shunned them.

Now amidst the buzz, it looks like the makers have finalised Nakuul’s former co-actress, Disha Parmar, as the lead of the show.

The picture being shared by a leading daily, gives a glimpse of Disha dressed in a sober yellow and white combination ethnic wear with a scarf wrapped around her neck. Meanwhile, Nakuul can be seen in a blue suit.

Well, this picture is giving us a major throwback to their initial days in the industry. And if the makers have zeroed in on Nakuul and Disha to play the leads, they will surely create magic with their adorable chemistry on-screen.

For the unversed, Disha and Nakuul have previously romanced each other in their debut show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara wherein they played Pankhuri and Aditya, respectively.

On the personal front, both Nakuul and Disha have been making the most of their enjoying some of the best moments of their lives. While the former has been spending time with his newborn son Sufi, the latter has set off on a new journey after tying the knot with Rahul Vaidya.

