Woah! Disha Parmar joins this special person to work out in gym; Deets Inside

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya respectively.

In this video, we see that Disha Parmar has joined her husband Rahul Vaidya to work out in the gym. Her witty caption has definitely captured the attention of fans. She writes, ''One time gym goer with Regular gym goer! You know who's who.'' Take a look at their banter in the video below.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are the most loved couple in the entertainment industry. The actor and the singer are a match made in heaven and have fans across.

Disha Parmar is currently seen playing the character of Priya in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Her performance is highly appreciated by audiences. She rose to fame with her portrayal of the character Pankhuri in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, which was her debut show.

On the other hand, Rahul is busy with his music concerts. He has worked as a playback singer in Bollywood films such as Shaadi No. 1, Jaan-E-Mann, and Krazzy 4. In 2020, he participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the first runner-up.

