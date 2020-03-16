Woah! Disha Parmar joins this special person to work out in gym; Deets Inside

Disha Parmar is currently seen playing the character of Priya in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Her performance is highly appreciated by audiences. She rose to fame with her portrayal of the character Pankhuri in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 14:13
Couple goals! Disha Parmar joins this special person for Gymming, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya respectively.

Also read Awesome! BALH2's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar GROOVE with this SPECIAL PERSON; Deets Inside

In this video, we see that Disha Parmar has joined her husband Rahul Vaidya to work out in the gym. Her witty caption has definitely captured the attention of fans. She writes, ''One time gym goer with Regular gym goer! You know who's who.'' Take a look at their banter in the video below.

Check out the video 

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are the most loved couple in the entertainment industry. The actor and the singer are a match made in heaven and have fans across. 

Also read Congratulations! Disha Parmar is on cloud nine as she achieves this milestone on Instagram

Disha Parmar is currently seen playing the character of Priya in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Her performance is highly appreciated by audiences. She rose to fame with her portrayal of the character Pankhuri in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, which was her debut show.

On the other hand, Rahul is busy with his music concerts. He has worked as a playback singer in Bollywood films such as Shaadi No. 1, Jaan-E-Mann, and Krazzy 4. In 2020, he participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the first runner-up.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Disha Parmar Ram Priya Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ram Kapoor Sakshi Tanwar Anjum Fakih Maanya Singh Nandini Shubham Alefia Kapadia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 14:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Ishk Par Zor Nahi fame Param Singh opens up on making a comeback on social media, shares about his best friends from the TV industry and much more
MUMBAI: Param Singh is a well-known actor in the TV industry.   The actor has been in the showbiz world for a very long...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha to participate in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: High Voltage Drama! Rudraksh texts Revati from Dev’s phone
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Aww! Rishi and Lakshmi to romance in the honeymoon suite
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming TWIST! Savita pledges to stand on one foot till she finds Shreya
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
MUMBAI: Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming film 'Major' based on the life of national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set...
Recent Stories
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
Latest Video