WOAH: Donal Bisht goes BRALESS raising her OOMPH on social media!

MUMBAI: Donal Bisht participated in Bigg Boss 15 however, she got eliminated soon after and now, she is going to mark a re-entry into the house according to media reports.

The actress recently upped her glam game on Instagram as she posed in a crisp white shirt, minus her bra. The picture posted by BB15 contestant has her holding the shirt as it slips down her shoulders. Giving a glimpse of her cleavage, Donal’s this picture is enough to get the mercury soaring.

In simple words, this picture can be described as an amalgamation of Boldness and all things nice. Donal shared this picture with the caption, “Captivating.” Donal choose to opt for a bold lip colour with kohled eyes and hair left loose with a side partition. She added silver hoops to complete her look. One of the fans commenting on the picture, wrote, “Your hair is very pretty, what is the secret behind it?” Another user wrote, “Koi itna perfect beautiful kaise ho Sakta hai how”

One of her avid fans was seen commenting and requesting her to re-enter BB15, the comment read, “Please come back bigboss house as a wildcard, love from Bangladesh”

Would you like to see Donal in the current season of Bigg Boss? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

