WOAH! Faisal Shaikh back on Khatron Ke Khiladi; also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu is now a part of two of the most popular reality tv shows. One being Khatron ke Khiladi and the other Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Khatron ke Khiladi has been on-air since 2nd July and Faisal got evicted halfway. In the latest episode, we can see Faisal returning to the show after winning the wildcard stunt against Sriti Jha. Jannat Zubair looked the most happy and cheered for his comeback. All his fans are very happy about him returning to the show.

Contestants ki tarah, kya aap bhihuye khush dekhkar #FaisalShaikhko phirse ek baar?#KhatronKeKhiladi#KKK12#RohitShettypic.twitter.com/gFuidvGYlI —ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) September4, 2022

His Entry Her Happiness ️ Just Look At Her Face Her Smile ️#FaiNat#FaisalShaikh#JannatZubair#FaiNatInKKK12#JannatZubairRahmani#JannatZubairInKKK12#KKK12#MrFaisuInKKK12pic.twitter.com/wo1Y0qp6Sy —Vicky Foji Bhai:- \(@foji_vicky) September5, 2022

On the other hand, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 went on-air this Saturday, and Faisal is a part of the show as a contestant. His performance was quite appreciated by the judges and is being loved his fans a lot.

So so proud of you Champ wishing youall the best for ur future #FaisalShaikh#FaisalShaikhInJDJ10#MrFaisuInJDJ10pic.twitter.com/pu90P2ryEI —fainat.life0729 (@_fainat0729_) September5, 2022

He is living HisDreams️ And I am so proud of him#JhalakDikhhlaJaa10#JDJ10#JhalakDikhhlaJaa#FaisalInJhalak10#MrFaisu#faisusquadpic.twitter.com/tWQCZnnfz9 —Journalist Himanshu Soni (@Vishusoni02) September4, 2022

Faisal Shaikh gained popularity through his TikTok videos which went immensely viral. Later, when the app got banned, he uploaded videos of various kinds like dance, vlogs, etc on YouTube and now has 1.57 million subscribers. He is currently a part of two of the most popular reality tv shows and the fans can’t wait see how he performs.

People are pouring in love and appreciation for him for his participation in both the shows. They all want him to the trophies.

