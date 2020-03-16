Woah! Fans are in awe of this new look of Arylie, Check out

MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. The show is loved and with every episode, the twists and turns are getting more interesting.

Imlie is completely shattered after leaving Rathore Mansion, though she promised Aryan that she will share the hatred too but realises that she has nowhere to go and nothing left. She prays to Sita Maiya and begs for hope, a purpose to live and suddenly she hears Gudiya's cry. This makes her realise that Gudiya is now her hope and purpose to live. Meethi calls Imlie and asks her to come home. She consoles her that she is not alone.

In the upcoming episode, 5 years have passed and Imlie is in Paghdandiya, she is on to a sting operation where she disguises herself as an old man who wants alcohol. She goes to the hideout and witnesses a massive sale of alcohol on enquiring she comes to know that they make it in the backyard. Just when she is about to leave, the goon stops her and she unveils her disguise while beating them. Cheeku is waiting outside with the police that's how Imlie succeeds in exposing the racket.

On the other hand, we see Aryan getting beaten black and blue by the goons. What has changed in these 5 years in Aryan's life?

Now the fans of the show are excited after seeing an image pointing out Aryan and Imlie’s look after the leap. Fans are going crazy trying to figure out what it means. Here’s the image that’s making everyone go crazy.

Are you excited to see what twists and turns the leap is going to bring?

