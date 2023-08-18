Woah! Gaurav Chopra expresses regret over participating in Bigg Boss, reveals a scary incident with co-contestant Swami Om

Actor Gaurav Chopra is currently basking in the success of the recently released film Gadar 2, in which he played a supporting role as an Indian Army colonel. Besides acting in films, Gaurav has also been a popular face on television.
MUMBAI: Actor Gaurav Chopra is currently basking in the success of the recently released film Gadar 2, in which he played a supporting role as an Indian Army colonel. Besides acting in films, Gaurav has also been a popular face on television. 

He participated in the 10th season of the hit reality show Bigg Boss, and said in a new interview that he regrets the decision to do so.

The 10th season of Bigg Boss hosted commoners in the house for the first time, alongside celebrities. One of the most controversial contestants that season was self-proclaimed godman Swami Om. He got on the nerves of not only his fellow contestants, but also created trouble for the makers of the show.

Gaurav remembered Swami Om as a “scary” co-contestant who was only “funny” to the audience. He recently told News18, “I should never have gone to Bigg Boss. Swami Om was scary, he did black magic, threatened us. It looked funny to the audience, but was very bad for the contestants.”

Swami Om passed away in 2021. He shocked everyone on Bigg Boss when he threw his urine on co-contestant Bani J during a task. Post the incident, host Salman Khan ousted him from the show. 

This led to him speaking against Khan and Bigg Boss on numerous occasions. He had even threatened to damage the set along with his followers.

Bigg Boss season 10 was won by commoner Manveer Gurjar. Bani J and Lopamudra Raut were the runner-ups of the show.

Gaurav Chopra experienced personal tragedy recently, as he lost both his parents in the span of 10 days during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Professionally, too, he was in a difficult space as he decided to be selective about the projects he took up.

