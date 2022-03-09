WOAH! Gaurav Khanna hits a momentous milestone; completes one year as 'Anuj Kapadia' on StarPlus's Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one show that has sustained it’s position on top for a long time. It has won hearts of many and even after being on AIR for over two years; it is still getting all the love from the audience.

The plot revolves around Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly and the struggles in her life. As a woman, she has to play various roles that of a wife, mother, daughter-in-law, but at the same time, has to face a lot of hindrances in being able to balance it all and also trying keep herself happy in the process.

Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna, is Anupama’s husband and support-system. He entered the narrative a year ago and the fans have been celebrating his milestone.

Anuj’s character is everything a woman needs in her life. He has all the qualities that a gentleman does. Anupama’s ex-husband Vanraj wronged her by treating her poorly and cheating on her.

Anupama was treated poorly for a very long time and did not deserve a life like that. Anuj came in and gave her everything she was longing for. This made the fans fall in love with his character.

Anuj is everything Vanraj is not. Anuj treats Anupama with the utmost respect, gives her the equal stance she deserves and lets her have a life of her own. He always supports her and is there for her. Anuj not only accepts Anupama as the way she is but also the other relations she has in her life. He treats them well too, be it her father, mother or her kids.

Gaurav Khanna completes a year as Anuj Kapadia and has been trending online as well for the same by the hashtag “EkSaalAnujKeNaam”.

Here are a few tweets that the fans posted for him:

I remember eagerly watching this on TV to know who Anuj is aur yahan pe dil aa gaya mera.

ANUJ and ANUPAMAA did not disappoint.

I still have that episode on my DVR and I watch it whenever the show gets overloaded with toxicity.

Ek saal Anuj ke naam#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #maan https://t.co/XCJnUrGNnW — zoya | Team Yuvanni (@kahanishuru) September 3, 2022

To my laila CuTiEe KaPaDia you are the most beautiful moment I will cherish fOrEvEr



Ek saal Anuj ke naam naam#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/50aaA2Dez6 —(@Happiee_heart) September 2, 2022

#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #GauravKhanna

Don't watch this video while eating or drinking

Suchna janhit me jari



EK SAAL ANUJ KE NAAM pic.twitter.com/L2cUwNTAqs — Miz Jain (@Miz_Jain) September 2, 2022

Congratulations love for completing 1 year as Anuj kapadia I can't express my love in words 4r anuj u r the one who taught me how to live life & love,u r the soul of the show nd through anuj i got to know gk who's gem of a prsn & a grt performer #AnujKapadia @iamgauravkhanna pic.twitter.com/rMpqrkuGU9 — Gauravkhanna1432 (@Gauravkhanna142) September 2, 2022

The audience can't wait to see what's more to come for Anuj on the show and how he deals with it all.

