WOAH! Gaurav Khanna hits a momentous milestone; completes one year as 'Anuj Kapadia' on StarPlus's Anupamaa

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia completes one year on the show Anupamaa and this milestone is being dearly celebrated. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 17:07
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one show that has sustained it’s position on top for a long time. It has won hearts of many and even after being on AIR for over two years; it is still getting all the love from the audience.

The plot revolves around Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly and the struggles in her life. As a woman, she has to play various roles that of a wife, mother, daughter-in-law, but at the same time, has to face a lot of hindrances in being able to balance it all and also trying keep herself happy in the process.

AMAZING! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna's LAVISH abode’s pictures are too beautiful to be missed

Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna, is Anupama’s husband and support-system. He entered the narrative a year ago and the fans have been celebrating his milestone.

Anuj’s character is everything a woman needs in her life. He has all the qualities that a gentleman does. Anupama’s ex-husband Vanraj wronged her by treating her poorly and cheating on her.

Anupama was treated poorly for a very long time and did not deserve a life like that. Anuj came in and gave her everything she was longing for. This made the fans fall in love with his character.

Anuj is everything Vanraj is not. Anuj treats Anupama with the utmost respect, gives her the equal stance she deserves and lets her have a life of her own. He always supports her and is there for her. Anuj not only accepts Anupama as the way she is but also the other relations she has in her life. He treats them well too, be it her father, mother or her kids.

Gaurav Khanna completes a year as Anuj Kapadia and has been trending online as well for the same by the hashtag  “EkSaalAnujKeNaam”.

Here are a few tweets that the fans posted for him:

The audience can't wait to see what's more to come for Anuj on the show and how he deals with it all. 

Revealed! This is how Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna reacts to his exit rumours from the show

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Gaurav Khanna Anuj Maan Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa EkSaalAnujKeNaam One year of Anuj Kapadia Star Plus Telly Chakkar trending
Latest Video