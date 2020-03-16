Woah! This Ghum Hai Pyaar Meiin actress walks on Anupama’s footsteps; Deets inside

Fans are delighted to see the performers' endearing interactions with the children now that the leap has finally occurred.

Woah! This Ghum Hai Pyaar Meiin actress walks in Anupama’s footsteps; Deets inside

MUMBAI: There will be a huge amount of drama in the forthcoming episode of the Star Plus series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The audience has been amused by the serial for a while now.

Also read-  Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai and Savi to meet the Chavan family but with a twist

Following the new leap in the show, the turmoil is about to get worse in the ensuing track.

The lead couple of Sai and Virat played by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt respectively are immensely love for their chemistry.

The audiences also love the photos and videos of the whole cast that they often put as it shows how a close-knit group they all are.

And now, we have come across a video reel featuring the two talented actresses of the show.

Check out the video below:

The video features Sheetal Maulik who plays the role of Sonali Kaku in the show and Sneha Bhawsar who plays her daughter-in-law Karishma. In the show, they share a love and hate relationship, but off-screen they are best friends. They keep sharing videos and pictures of chilling and grooving on the sets.

This video is very funny as we see Karishma nailing the trending reel of Anupama on being asked by Sonali on where is she going. The video is hilarious as it shows us how quirky and unique the scenes of the show can get on being twitched a bit.

Meanwhile, on the show, Virat and Vinayak and Savi get closer, but they don't get to meet Sai and Savi before they depart the hamlet. When Pakhi sees the photo of Sai and Savi as Vinayak and Virat return from the camp, she becomes concerned that she would lose Vinayak and Virat once more.

For More such updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Latest Video