Woah Great News! Wedding Bells for Actor Paras Madan!

MUMBAI: Paras Madaan, the actor in the sequel to Beyhadh, is all set to wed girlfriend Soumita Das, who runs a production company. “We are getting married on December 11. Earlier, we were planning to have it in Jodhpur, but due to the COVID situation, we decided to skip that.”He said, In an interview with Times Of India

In addition, he says, "We are planning on getting married in a gurudwara." It will be a simple ceremony and our parents will also be able to attend. During our engagement, we saw how everyone was constantly busy. In the evening, we will host a reception for our industry friends and family members who live in Mumbai.”

Despite it being a small wedding, all the rituals will be followed. He also gave details about the pre-wedding celebrations, “We will have the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies at our homes. So, only close friends and family will be there for the Haldi and we will enjoy it all together. It wasn’t easy to book a place because it’s the Shaadi season and everything was getting booked quickly. In fact, just a few days ago, we were able to book our wedding venue, so that’s how we have planned our small and sweet wedding,” he says.

" We met in 2018 when I was working in a production house and she was heading it. We became good friends soon and started hanging out together. We became closer during the lockdown and realized what we meant to each other. Now I can surely say that we are two bodies and one soul. The thought that we will soon get married gives us butterflies in the stomach! We’re happy, excited, and nervous. I am so glad that she will be my partner for life," During a previous conversation, Paras had told the story of how the two of them met.

