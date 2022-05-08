WOAH! Has Divyanka Tripathi dropped a hint about her upcoming project? See Insta post

Divyanka Tripathi has been audience’s favorite with shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, and many others

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 16:43
Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is among the most loved actresses in the telly industry. She is often trending on social media for her professional life as well as her personal life. The actress who was last seen doing stints in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shared a cryptic post that hints she has taken up a project.

Also Read: Tit-for-Tat! Divyanka Tripathi has a befitting reply to the trolls for fat shaming her, see post

In the recent post shared by Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress, she is seen seated comfortably with her reading glasses on and script in her hand. She sported a white casual t-shirt with blue comfortable lowers. Her hair is tied up and she also wore red lipstick. There is a pile of spiral binds in front of her as she goes through them. She captioned the post, “A moment of self-discovery through the character I play.” It seems like the actress will be an interesting and refreshing character in her new project.

 

 

Also Read: Shocking! This is how TV actress Divyanka Tripathi dealt with her death rumors on social media

The actress rose to fame with her role of Ishita in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

On the professional front, Divyanka has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also participated in Nach Baliye 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Credit: Pinkvilla

