Woah! Himanshi-Asim’s song Kalla Sohna Nai crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are currently one of the most popular celebrity couples. They were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry. Now, after the show, the duo is painting the town red with their love.

After Bigg Boss, the two have also collaborated for a music video called Kalla Sohna Nai. The song and their chemistry in the video have won the hearts of their fans. As the song is crooned by Neha Kakkar, recently, even the singer called Asim and Himanshi's bond ‘cute’. Now, as the song has crossed more than 50 million views.

Himanshi and Asim both are quite elated with the response that they have received from the masses. Both of them took to their Instagram handles and informed about this new achievement.

Take a look!

We wish both of them lots of luck and success!