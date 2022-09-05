Woah: Himanshi Khurana gifts herself a swanky new car!

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana has been constantly in the news for different reasons however, the most talked about is her relationship with Asim Riaz.

Recently, Himanshi and Asim went to London and stayed there for a brief period. They shared several fun pictures from the trip and had a gala time there. The model-turned-rapper looked handsome in a white t-shirt and black denim. Himanshi also flaunted her no-makeup look and was sporting casual wear.

The couple went on a ride to enjoy local fast food. The actors were spotted together by the paparazzi in Asim's car. Asim even got out of the car to buy some food for his ladylove.

Now, Himanshi has added a swanky black BMW to her collection of cars. The actress bought her new mean machine on May 8. She shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram story to inform fans about her brand new purchase. In a video, Himanshi can be seen giving a glimpse of her new BMW. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with the car as she stands there twinning in all-black attire.

For those who don’t know already, Himanshi Khurana has a knack for cars. She has a grandeur car collection which includes a Fortuner, a Mercedes E-class and Range Rover in her name too. Well, seems like Himanshi is as much a fan of cars as her boyfriend Asim Riaz is!

