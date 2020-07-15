Woah! THIS is how much Rohit Shetty charges for Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: As Colors’ popular non-fiction show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is gearing up to its conclusion, the drama and entertainment quotient is much higher.

The show is doing very well on television and tops the TRP charts. As we have seen in the previous episodes, the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts.

Rohit Shetty has been associated with the show for many seasons now and he is one of the best hosts we have on television. He encourages the contestants to complete the task and to fight their fears.

He is a motivator for the contestants and really pushes them to do the stunts.

The director charges a bomb to host the show, and why not, he does a fantastic job as a host.

The ace director charges about 37 lakhs per episode which is the highest paid for any host on television.

Well, there is no doubt that Rohit deserves that payment for all the hard work that he is put in all these years.

