Woah! I feel few viewers, housemates took it the wrong way and I also feel Teju was also at fault at some level: Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik Wayangankar on claims of Pratik Sehajpal touching girls inappropriately

MUMBAI: It was only recently that Tejasswi Prakash had accused Pratik Sehajpal of touching girls inappropriately while performing tasks.

Now, as her brother Pratik Wayangankar has come out in open to show his support for his sister and has found affinity and liking towards Karan Kundrra, he has also opined on Tejasswi’s statement for Pratik Sehajpal.

"There are only 11 people left in the show and out of them the 1 person Tejasswi can blindly support is Karan Kundrra. We know that Umar is also a good friend but he back-bites about her a lot. Even with Nishant, he also says a lot of things in her absence. I feel Tejasswi is emotionally connected to Karan and when you are so close to someone and you see that person is in trouble, you will make sure that nobody targets him or tries to harm him. She tried to make Karan understand that he was not right during that incident but in front of everyone she was supporting him like a true friend. She was just trying to protect Karan and her entire point was to make Pratik understand that such things happen in tasks.

Right now, Miesha might be denying it but she has spoken about this earlier and Teju was just talking about the incident. I feel few viewers, housemates took it the wrong way. Having said that, I also feel Teju was also at fault at some level. Maybe the way she said it was not right but I can assure you her intention was not wrong. She was just trying to protect Karan and not malign Pratik’s image," he said.

CREDIT: TOI