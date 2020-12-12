Woah! its celebration time for Erica and Harshad as they touch THIS milestone

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerized the audience with her acting skills.

The actress recently wooed viewers with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also popular on social media.

She enjoys a huge fan following and regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via different platforms. Her chemistry with her co-star Parth has always made headlines.

On the other hand, Harshad Chopda is one of the most loved actors on television, the actor began his career with serials like in Left Right Left and Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil.

But his breakthrough performance was as Aditya Hooda in Bepannah. His character became a household name.

His pair with Jennifer Winget was loved by the audience, and they still miss watching them on screen.

Now both Erica and Harshad have come in a music video together which has got high viewership in no time.

( ALSO READ : Fans want to see Harshad Chopra and Erica Fernandes share screen space)

The audiences are loving their chemistry and as made their video reach this milestone.

Erica and Harshad’s music video Juda Kar Diya has touched the 7 million marks on YouTube and their fans are super excited and are celebrating this big achievement.

They have managed to get seven million views in just three days and the fans are loving it as it’s still trending on YouTube.

Fans have commented saying that now they would like to see the two together in a project on screen as they would have sizzling chemistry on screen.

Well, no doubt that Erica and Harshad make a wonderful pair on screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.(ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda collaborate for a project; watch their video from Goa diaries)